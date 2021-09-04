Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 8.4% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 167,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,566,000 after buying an additional 12,960 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 19.2% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 77.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 640,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,662,000 after purchasing an additional 279,930 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 13.4% in the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 21,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.8% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 58,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 target price (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.25.

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.70, for a total value of $38,117.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.06, for a total transaction of $278,954.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,776 shares in the company, valued at $664,150.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,415 shares of company stock worth $12,300,321. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WM opened at $155.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.44 billion, a PE ratio of 41.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $156.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.17.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.07%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

