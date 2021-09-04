Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,194 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $800,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Atlassian by 27.8% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 164,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,142,000 after buying an additional 35,705 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 847,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,762,000 after buying an additional 78,618 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on TEAM shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Atlassian from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Atlassian from $259.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.61.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $384.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 0.84. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52 week low of $164.16 and a 52 week high of $387.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $304.40 and a 200-day moving average of $256.96.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $559.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

