Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen began coverage on shares of Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.11.

NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $45.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Verint Systems has a 12-month low of $22.83 and a 12-month high of $52.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -250.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Verint Systems will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $110,724.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,635,957.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $161,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,700.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,065 shares of company stock worth $1,341,287. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 46,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 8,073 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,002,000. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $841,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,761,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,212,000 after buying an additional 47,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

