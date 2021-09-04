Veritaseum (VERI) Price Hits $21.98 on Top Exchanges

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. In the last week, Veritaseum has traded up 24% against the US dollar. One Veritaseum coin can now be bought for about $21.98 or 0.00043928 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Veritaseum has a market cap of $47.25 million and approximately $595.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00061005 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003316 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00014960 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.39 or 0.00126680 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.64 or 0.00183144 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $401.28 or 0.00801962 BTC.

Veritaseum Coin Profile

Veritaseum (CRYPTO:VERI) is a coin. It launched on April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 coins. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com . Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface. “

Veritaseum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

