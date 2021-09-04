Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.200-$0.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $303 million-$317 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $309.01 million.

VIAV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Viavi Solutions from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.43.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ:VIAV traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.24. 2,835,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,783,797. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.74 and a beta of 0.72. Viavi Solutions has a 52 week low of $11.36 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 3.85%. On average, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $42,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 211,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,932.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,646,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $671,695 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.