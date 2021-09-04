VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,245 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $4,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in VICI Properties by 216.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after buying an additional 149,067 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in VICI Properties by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,579,000 after purchasing an additional 17,428 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 97,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 170.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 30,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter worth $41,000.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Shares of VICI stock opened at $32.03 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.13 and a 1-year high of $33.35. The firm has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 8.88 and a quick ratio of 8.88.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a net margin of 85.88% and a return on equity of 13.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.49%.

VICI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.17.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.