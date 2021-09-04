Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 54.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,833 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 240,466 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $11,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 978 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LPX opened at $64.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.91. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.01 and a fifty-two week high of $76.35.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 91.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 141.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.71%.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, CFO Alan Haughie purchased 12,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.94 per share, with a total value of $697,571.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,114.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $104,044.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LPX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.78.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

