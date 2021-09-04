Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,515 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.80% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $10,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMAT. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 38.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 113.1% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,116 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1,750.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 15.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,069 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 3,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $181,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,330. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $50,816.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,944.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $58.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.32, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.03 and a 12-month high of $64.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.74 and its 200 day moving average is $52.92.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 19.12%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

LMAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

