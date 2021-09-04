Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 33,949 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 33,949 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $9,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ultra Clean in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Ultra Clean by 1,677.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Ultra Clean by 106.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ultra Clean in the first quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ultra Clean by 11,037.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

UCTT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

In other Ultra Clean news, Director David T. Ibnale sold 3,252 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $148,096.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider William Joe Williams sold 627 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total value of $33,362.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,297,341.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,446 shares of company stock worth $471,764. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ultra Clean stock opened at $46.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.16 and its 200 day moving average is $51.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.99. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.08 and a one year high of $65.33.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.44 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

