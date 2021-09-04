Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 485,523 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 85.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,082 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 485,523 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $10,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,293,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,410,775,000 after buying an additional 1,155,691 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Exact Sciences by 72.2% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,148,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,205,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836,169 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Exact Sciences by 2.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,466,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,184,000 after purchasing an additional 119,101 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Exact Sciences by 39.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,743,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $465,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,298 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Exact Sciences by 65.9% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,198,130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $289,670,000 after purchasing an additional 872,841 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Exact Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total value of $153,442.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,860,072.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 38,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.40, for a total value of $4,273,415.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,192 shares of company stock valued at $5,080,858 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on EXAS shares. Truist lowered their price objective on Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James started coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Exact Sciences from $157.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.06.

Shares of EXAS opened at $107.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.38. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $70.75 and a 52-week high of $159.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 1.29.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. Equities research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

