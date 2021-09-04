VideoCoin (VID) One Day Trading Volume Hits $80,610.00

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. In the last week, VideoCoin has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. One VideoCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001109 BTC on major exchanges. VideoCoin has a market cap of $86.39 million and $80,610.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00024575 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00018163 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VideoCoin Profile

VID uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,939,646 coins. The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here . VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io . The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars.

