ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Brokerages expect ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) to report earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ViewRay’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.14). ViewRay reported earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ViewRay will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.63). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.45). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ViewRay.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $15.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.11 million. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 76.57% and a negative net margin of 189.42%.

VRAY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ViewRay from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.60.

In related news, CFO Zachary William Stassen purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.32 per share, with a total value of $212,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder International Ltd Fosun sold 4,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $25,671,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,813,834 shares in the company, valued at $16,798,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in ViewRay by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 23,629,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896,899 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in ViewRay by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,118,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,580,000 after purchasing an additional 212,003 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP increased its stake in shares of ViewRay by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP now owns 14,774,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,000 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of ViewRay by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 9,632,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ViewRay by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,611,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ViewRay stock opened at $5.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $976.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.05. ViewRay has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $7.36.

ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

