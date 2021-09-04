VIG Price Up 3.3% Over Last 7 Days (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. During the last seven days, VIG has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. One VIG coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. VIG has a total market capitalization of $908,323.09 and $135.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VIG alerts:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000183 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,792.81 or 0.14354297 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000751 BTC.

About VIG

VIG (CRYPTO:VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 886,313,355 coins. VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VIG is vigor.ai . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

Buying and Selling VIG

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.