VINchain Market Cap Hits $3.09 Million (VIN)

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 4th. One VINchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, VINchain has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. VINchain has a market capitalization of $3.09 million and $284,079.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About VINchain

VIN is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VINchain is vinchain.io/blog . VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VINchain is vinchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

Buying and Selling VINchain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VINchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VINchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

