Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.710-$0.740 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Vontier also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.770-$2.820 EPS.

Shares of VNT stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $36.85. 820,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,838,088. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82. Vontier has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $39.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $724.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.19 million. Vontier had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 82.44%. Vontier’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vontier will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.05%.

VNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Vontier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vontier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vontier currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vontier stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,178,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 480,140 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.70% of Vontier worth $38,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

