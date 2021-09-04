Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.770-$2.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.660. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Vontier also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.710-$0.740 EPS.

Shares of VNT stock opened at $36.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.38 and a 200 day moving average of $32.77. Vontier has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $39.00.

Get Vontier alerts:

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $724.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.19 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 82.44% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vontier will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Vontier’s payout ratio is currently 4.05%.

VNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Vontier in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vontier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Argus upgraded Vontier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vontier stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,178,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 480,140 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.70% of Vontier worth $38,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.