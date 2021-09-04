Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.780-$-0.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $858 million-$891 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $690.58 million.

NASDAQ VRM traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,090,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500,833. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 1.93. Vroom has a 12 month low of $24.63 and a 12 month high of $61.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.49.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $761.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.96 million. Vroom had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.80%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vroom will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VRM shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vroom from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Vroom from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.33.

In other Vroom news, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 32,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total value of $1,301,199.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,887,227.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 49,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $2,187,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,466,589.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 107,184 shares of company stock valued at $4,591,163. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

