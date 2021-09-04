W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “W. P. Carey Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing for companies. The firm primarily invests in commercial properties that are generally triple-net leased to single corporate tenants including office, warehouse, industrial, logistics, retail, hotel, R&D, and self-storage properties. W. P. Carey Inc., formerly known as W. P. Carey & Co. LLC, is based in New York. “

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on WPC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Capital One Financial raised W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.20.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $79.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.68. W. P. Carey has a 1-year low of $60.68 and a 1-year high of $82.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.12). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $319.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 19.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,702,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,902,000 after purchasing an additional 763,643 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,284,000. OLD Republic International Corp purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,952,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,120,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,262,000. Institutional investors own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on W. P. Carey (WPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.