Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Earns Buy Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $130.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Walker & Dunlop from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walker & Dunlop has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $119.00.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WD opened at $111.12 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.38. Walker & Dunlop has a fifty-two week low of $47.03 and a fifty-two week high of $114.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 206.85 and a quick ratio of 206.85.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.32). Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $281.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.01%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WD. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 66.2% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 51.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 12.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.