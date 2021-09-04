Warburg Research Analysts Give Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) a €74.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €71.43 ($84.03).

Get Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

FRA:FIE opened at €64.25 ($75.59) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €64.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of €65.70. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €65.50 ($77.06) and a 1-year high of €77.50 ($91.18).

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft engages in the investment in and operation of optical and hearing aid businesses. The company manufactures and sells visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories, and various merchandise, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.