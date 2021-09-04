Warburg Research Reiterates €2.50 Price Target for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD)

Warburg Research set a €2.50 ($2.94) target price on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Baader Bank set a €2.20 ($2.59) price objective on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of HDD opened at €2.25 ($2.64) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €2.04 and its 200-day moving average is €1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 260.98, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $683.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.41. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €0.47 ($0.55) and a fifty-two week high of €2.25 ($2.64).

About Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and deals in printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Lifecycle Solutions, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

