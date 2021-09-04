Warburg Research Reiterates €2.50 Price Target for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD)

Warburg Research set a €2.50 ($2.94) target price on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Baader Bank set a €2.20 ($2.59) price objective on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of HDD opened at €2.25 ($2.64) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €2.04 and its 200-day moving average is €1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 260.98, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $683.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.41. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €0.47 ($0.55) and a fifty-two week high of €2.25 ($2.64).

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and deals in printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Lifecycle Solutions, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

