Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Shares Gap Up to $38.21

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $38.21, but opened at $39.50. Warner Music Group shares last traded at $38.59, with a volume of 1,305 shares traded.

Several brokerages have commented on WMG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.86.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 73.33 and a beta of 1.27.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 1,558.97% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -92.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the first quarter worth about $47,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Warner Music Group in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Warner Music Group in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 48.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Warner Music Group in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. 17.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Warner Music Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:WMG)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

