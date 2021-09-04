Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at B. Riley

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.68% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s FY2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $24.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.78 and a 200-day moving average of $18.41. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.01 and a beta of 1.08. Warrior Met Coal has a one year low of $13.03 and a one year high of $25.90.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $227.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.37 million. Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. Warrior Met Coal’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,504,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,555,000 after acquiring an additional 320,535 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,631,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,862,000 after acquiring an additional 181,390 shares during the period. L1 Capital Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 93.7% during the second quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,978,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,027,000 after purchasing an additional 957,255 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,696,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,182,000 after purchasing an additional 21,913 shares during the period. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 73.9% during the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,332,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,912,000 after purchasing an additional 566,188 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

