Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 958 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,652,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,325,000 after purchasing an additional 115,758 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,073,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,442,000 after acquiring an additional 32,510 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 745,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,489,000 after acquiring an additional 10,180 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 297,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,336,000 after acquiring an additional 30,800 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,681,000 after acquiring an additional 22,576 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 5,000 shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,343,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 6,756 shares of company stock worth $369,824 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WASH opened at $53.50 on Friday. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.01 and a 52-week high of $56.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.99 and a 200-day moving average of $51.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.62 million, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 13.93%. Equities research analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 52.00%.

WASH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

