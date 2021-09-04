WealthShield Partners LLC Boosts Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 171.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 10.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,353,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,184 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,344,000 after purchasing an additional 150,783 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 24.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,323,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,597,000 after purchasing an additional 257,260 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 8.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,180,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,406,000 after acquiring an additional 95,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 50.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 936,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,991,000 after acquiring an additional 313,451 shares during the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRWD. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. KGI Securities assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target (up previously from $265.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.15.

CRWD stock opened at $278.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.83 billion, a PE ratio of -386.43 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.25 and a 1 year high of $289.24.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The business’s revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 17,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.49, for a total transaction of $4,024,113.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total value of $759,045.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 281,834 shares of company stock valued at $71,949,528 over the last quarter. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.