WealthShield Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 791,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,472,000 after purchasing an additional 57,705 shares during the period. ACG Wealth increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 2,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 16,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after acquiring an additional 8,420 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $227.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $222.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.39. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $142.09 and a 1 year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

