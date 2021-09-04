WealthShield Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco PureBeta FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:PBEE)

WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco PureBeta FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:PBEE) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco PureBeta FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $800,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco PureBeta FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $845,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 5,878 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:PBEE opened at $29.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.18 and a 200 day moving average of $29.70. Invesco PureBeta FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $28.85.

