WealthShield Partners LLC Has $245,000 Stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 318.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVLR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 243.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Avalara by 335.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVLR stock opened at $189.78 on Friday. Avalara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $191.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.96. The firm has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of -201.89 and a beta of 0.71.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. Avalara had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $169.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.10 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

AVLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Avalara in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.13.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $3,906,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 589,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,786,827.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $260,968.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,762 shares of company stock valued at $12,916,361. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

