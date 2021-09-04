WealthShield Partners LLC Has $254,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $379,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,628.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 368,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,159,000 after purchasing an additional 347,055 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 47,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 58,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,916 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCP opened at $22.31 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.07 and a 52 week high of $22.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.32 and its 200-day moving average is $22.29.

