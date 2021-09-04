WealthShield Partners LLC Has $364,000 Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

WealthShield Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,568,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,186,416,000 after buying an additional 597,301 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,459,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,451,729,000 after acquiring an additional 283,094 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,364,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $747,224,000 after acquiring an additional 68,873 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,763,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $646,366,000 after purchasing an additional 857,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,261,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $388,013,000 after purchasing an additional 27,391 shares during the last quarter. 65.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TROW. upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $218.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.58 and a 1-year high of $224.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.67 and its 200-day moving average is $190.68.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total value of $1,370,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 597,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,969,134.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $238,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,670 shares of company stock worth $5,349,807. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

