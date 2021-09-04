WealthShield Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $29.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 162.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.34. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $31.99.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.95%. On average, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -488.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

