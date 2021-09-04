Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) will post $1.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16. Webster Financial posted earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Webster Financial.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.21. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 26.65%. The company had revenue of $293.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on WBS. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Webster Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 313,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,745,000 after purchasing an additional 10,544 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 70,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after purchasing an additional 15,527 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 317,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,928,000 after purchasing an additional 32,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,942,000. 74.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WBS stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.72. The stock had a trading volume of 561,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,463. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Webster Financial has a one year low of $23.67 and a one year high of $63.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.55%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

