Western Wealth Management LLC Has $15.01 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 12.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,952 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $455.07. 2,622,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,293,757. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $320.92 and a 1 year high of $456.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $441.75 and its 200-day moving average is $420.40.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

