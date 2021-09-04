Western Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,896 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 350.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 39,517 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 91,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after buying an additional 34,200 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 15,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after buying an additional 34,610 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SPYG traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.45. 1,139,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,818,092. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.45 and a 52-week high of $68.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.91.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.