Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 298 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Western Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,349 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,807,148 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $15,027,537,000 after acquiring an additional 75,700 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,517,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,181,549,000 after acquiring an additional 86,712 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Netflix by 6.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,808,865,000 after buying an additional 998,090 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Netflix by 0.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,187,881 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,271,291,000 after buying an additional 66,263 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,752,219 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,511,846,000 after buying an additional 107,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $342.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $609.81.

NFLX stock traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $590.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,684,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,092,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $534.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $522.13. The company has a market capitalization of $261.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.19, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $458.60 and a 52 week high of $598.76.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

