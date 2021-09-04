Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 71 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Western Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.00, for a total transaction of $378,214.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $678.00, for a total transaction of $187,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,886 shares of company stock valued at $18,646,894. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IDXX traded up $2.89 on Friday, hitting $688.33. 294,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,901. The company has a market capitalization of $58.56 billion, a PE ratio of 82.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $672.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $581.53. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $347.54 and a one year high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

IDXX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $643.80.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

