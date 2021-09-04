WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DGRE) Stock Price Up 0.6%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DGRE)’s stock price rose 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.98 and last traded at $29.95. Approximately 3,302 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 18,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.78.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.29.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.