WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Research Coverage Started at Truist Financial

Investment analysts at Truist Financial began coverage on shares of WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.73% from the company’s previous close.

MAPS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on WM Technology in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on WM Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Truist initiated coverage on WM Technology in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on WM Technology in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on WM Technology in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, WM Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

MAPS opened at $15.42 on Thursday. WM Technology has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.75.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.93 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that WM Technology will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 241,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $3,180,100.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in WM Technology during the second quarter valued at about $375,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in WM Technology during the second quarter valued at about $1,519,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,421,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

About WM Technology

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

