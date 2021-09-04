Woolworths Holdings Limited (WLWHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 16th

Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share on Thursday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS WLWHY opened at $4.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.75. Woolworths has a 52-week low of $1.84 and a 52-week high of $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

About Woolworths

Woolworths Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the provision of retail and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty, and Home; Woolworths Food; Woolworths Financial Services; Woolworths Logistics; David Jones; Country Road Group; and Treasury.

