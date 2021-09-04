Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Insider Sells $159,348.00 in Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total transaction of $159,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Richard Harry Sauer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Workday alerts:

On Thursday, July 15th, Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,469 shares of Workday stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $563,845.53.

Shares of WDAY opened at $277.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $68.88 billion, a PE ratio of -1,542.91 and a beta of 1.26. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.81 and a 52-week high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on WDAY. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Workday by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Workday by 177.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Workday by 197.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Workday by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Workday by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.