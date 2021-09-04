XSGD Price Tops $0.74 (XSGD)

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 4th. XSGD has a total market capitalization of $38.03 million and $72,802.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, XSGD has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. One XSGD coin can now be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00001478 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.28 or 0.00066164 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.55 or 0.00142263 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.23 or 0.00167465 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,987.15 or 0.07927280 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,054.60 or 0.99518827 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $415.06 or 0.00825233 BTC.

About XSGD

XSGD launched on April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 52,638,171 coins and its circulating supply is 51,154,031 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

XSGD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

