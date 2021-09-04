Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 771,107 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 284,752 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Yandex worth $54,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in YNDX. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yandex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Yandex by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 641 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Yandex by 6,530.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 663 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Yandex in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Yandex in the first quarter valued at about $164,000. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:YNDX opened at $78.85 on Friday. Yandex has a 1 year low of $55.62 and a 1 year high of $79.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.61, a PEG ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.30.

YNDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Yandex in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.71.

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

