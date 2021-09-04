Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,387 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Yandex were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in YNDX. Capital International Investors grew its position in Yandex by 17.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,619,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $744,304,000 after buying an additional 1,763,808 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yandex by 13.3% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,625,729 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $552,564,000 after buying an additional 1,011,341 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yandex by 4.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,254,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $208,505,000 after buying an additional 143,877 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Yandex by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,434,766 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $155,971,000 after buying an additional 99,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Yandex by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,350,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $150,546,000 after acquiring an additional 220,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Yandex in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.71.

NASDAQ:YNDX opened at $78.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of 154.61, a P/E/G ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.14. Yandex has a 1-year low of $55.62 and a 1-year high of $79.25.

Yandex Profile

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

