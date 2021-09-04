Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Raised to Buy at SEB Equities

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at SEB Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on YARIY. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Yara International ASA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Pareto Securities raised shares of Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Yara International ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Yara International ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.
OTCMKTS YARIY opened at $25.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Yara International ASA has a 12-month low of $17.18 and a 12-month high of $28.56. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.15 and its 200-day moving average is $26.24.
Yara International ASA Company Profile
Yara International ASA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of fertilizers. It operates through the following segments: Sales and Marketing, Industrial, Production, and Supply Chain. The Sales and Marketing segment consists of marketing organization and distribution network for fertilizer products and agronomic solutions.
