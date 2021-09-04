Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Raised to Buy at SEB Equities

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at SEB Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on YARIY. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Yara International ASA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Pareto Securities raised shares of Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Yara International ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Yara International ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

OTCMKTS YARIY opened at $25.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Yara International ASA has a 12-month low of $17.18 and a 12-month high of $28.56. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.15 and its 200-day moving average is $26.24.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Yara International ASA had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yara International ASA will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Yara International ASA Company Profile

Yara International ASA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of fertilizers. It operates through the following segments: Sales and Marketing, Industrial, Production, and Supply Chain. The Sales and Marketing segment consists of marketing organization and distribution network for fertilizer products and agronomic solutions.

