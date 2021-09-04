Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.91 Million

Equities analysts predict that Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) will announce sales of $9.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.20 million to $11.87 million. Yatra Online reported sales of $5.14 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 92.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full year sales of $43.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $38.80 million to $47.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $79.82 million, with estimates ranging from $70.06 million to $86.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Yatra Online.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Yatra Online had a negative return on equity of 61.24% and a negative net margin of 85.40%. The business had revenue of $13.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 million.

Shares of NASDAQ YTRA opened at $1.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Yatra Online has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.01 million, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YTRA. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Yatra Online during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Yatra Online during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Yatra Online during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Yatra Online during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Yatra Online during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 43.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yatra Online

Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.

