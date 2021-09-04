Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.080-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $97.50 million-$98.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $97.23 million.Yext also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.240-$-0.200 EPS.

YEXT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Yext in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yext currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.75.

NYSE:YEXT opened at $13.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.18 and a 200-day moving average of $14.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.16 and a beta of 1.40. Yext has a twelve month low of $11.77 and a twelve month high of $20.23.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.05 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.00% and a negative return on equity of 40.41%. Yext’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yext will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 5,471 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $75,445.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,461.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Rudnitsky sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total transaction of $144,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,519.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 148,273 shares of company stock valued at $2,180,124. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yext stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) by 228.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,341,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 933,914 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.06% of Yext worth $19,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 58.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

