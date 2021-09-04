Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Will Post Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) will announce $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the highest is $1.11. Boot Barn posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 370%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $4.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Boot Barn.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $306.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.55 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 9.55%. Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was up 107.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on BOOT shares. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.10 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Boot Barn from $68.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.55.

BOOT traded down $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.55. 573,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,423. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 2.94. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $25.91 and a 1 year high of $93.25.

In related news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $1,787,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael A. Love sold 5,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $493,605.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,315,349. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,614,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 154.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 20,893 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 433.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,574,000 after purchasing an additional 98,785 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth approximately $766,000.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

