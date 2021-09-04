Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $292.53 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) will report $292.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $295.85 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $289.20 million. Lumber Liquidators posted sales of $295.83 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lumber Liquidators.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $301.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.40 million. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.80.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Nowicki purchased 5,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,905.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas T. Moore sold 10,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $221,151.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,533.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 51,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Lumber Liquidators stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.64. 180,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,845. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.51. Lumber Liquidators has a 52-week low of $17.45 and a 52-week high of $35.10.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

