Zacks: Analysts Anticipate O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.90 Million

Analysts predict that O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) will announce sales of $26.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for O2Micro International’s earnings. O2Micro International reported sales of $22.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that O2Micro International will report full-year sales of $102.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $102.10 million to $103.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $115.05 million, with estimates ranging from $111.30 million to $118.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover O2Micro International.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. O2Micro International had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 13.62%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded O2Micro International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

NASDAQ OIIM opened at $7.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.26. O2Micro International has a 52 week low of $2.58 and a 52 week high of $11.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in O2Micro International by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,560,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,250,000 after acquiring an additional 708,906 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of O2Micro International by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,842 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 13,545 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of O2Micro International by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 174,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 95,371 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of O2Micro International by 469.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 124,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of O2Micro International by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 138,172 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 13,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.07% of the company’s stock.

O2Micro International Company Profile

O2Micro International Ltd. engages in designing, developing, and marketing of integrated circuits and solutions. It offers solutions for manufacturers of products in the consumer electronics, computers, industrial, communications, and automotive markets. Its products include backlighting and battery management.

