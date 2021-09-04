Zacks: Analysts Expect Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.21 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) to post sales of $56.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $54.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $58.21 million. Independence Realty Trust reported sales of $54.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will report full year sales of $222.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $213.90 million to $229.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $233.58 million, with estimates ranging from $226.10 million to $241.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Independence Realty Trust.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 8.53%.

IRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 80,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IRT opened at $20.93 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.33. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

